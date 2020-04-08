Coronavirus: Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Shares N300m To Poor Nigerians

With the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world and the Nigerian government announcing that they will be giving out some money to poor Nigerians across the nation, some other Nigerians have joined in this good move.

In a recent interview with StrokesAfrica.com, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin stated that he decided to give back tithe and offering to Nigerians by way of charity, through his Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin (JOF) Foundation.

Jeremiah Fufeyin went on to address Pastors who are still asking for tithes and offerings from members despite the fact that everyone is going through tough times, saying it is an insensitive move.

Prophet Fufeyin is known for his giving back nature as he has donated millions to Nigerians in a bid to curb the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Man of God has released over 25 Million Naira to his church workers, members and staff, to alleviate the effects of this season because, as they say, charity begins at home.

The prophet has donated trailer trucks filled to the brim with food items worth over 50 Million Naira to the Federal Government through the Delta State Government and overtime given out 250 Million Naira on all his social media platforms since the lockdown began

