Metro News

Coronavirus: Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Shares N300m To Poor Nigerians

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
CoronavirusVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Lagos state has recorded third death from COVID-19 complications, Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner of health, has disclosed.The commissioner...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Katsina Government Lifts Ban On Friday Prayers

The Katsina State Government has lifted a ban on Friday prayers, following stakeholders meeting with religious leaders, traditional rulers...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Chinese Medical Team Arrives Nigeria Today

A 15-member medical team from China ate expected to arrive the country today.The Chinese medical team will be in...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

35 Nigerian Senators Asked To Go For Coronavirus Test

A group known as Civil Society Coalition Against COVID-19 (CISCAC) has asked 35 senators who recently attended a three-day...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

With the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world and the Nigerian government announcing that they will be giving out some money to poor Nigerians across the nation, some other Nigerians have joined in this good move.

In a recent interview with StrokesAfrica.com, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin stated that he decided to give back tithe and offering to Nigerians by way of charity, through his Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin (JOF) Foundation.

Jeremiah Fufeyin went on to address Pastors who are still asking for tithes and offerings from members despite the fact that everyone is going through tough times, saying it is an insensitive move.

Prophet Fufeyin is known for his giving back nature as he has donated millions to Nigerians in a bid to curb the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Man of God has released over 25 Million Naira to his church workers, members and staff, to alleviate the effects of this season because, as they say, charity begins at home.

The prophet has donated trailer trucks filled to the brim with food items worth over 50 Million Naira to the Federal Government through the Delta State Government and overtime given out 250 Million Naira on all his social media platforms since the lockdown began

Watch video below;

 

Previous articleI Don’t Know If I Have A Baby Somewhere Or Not: Don Jazzy
Next articleFire Guts Accountant-General’s Office In Abuja (Photos)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Fire Guts Accountant-General’s Office In Abuja (Photos)

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is currently on fire in Abuja.While the cause of the inferno remains unknown, eyewitness accounts say...
Read more

COVID-19: How To Double Your Finances This Isolation Period

Metro News Victor - 0
SEVERAL REAL WAYS TO EARN MONEY WITHOUT A JOB AND WITHOUT LEAVING HOMEThe crisis caused by the coronavirus requires us to solve a number...
Read more

COVID-19: Access Bank Launches AccessMore Mobile App For Seamless Transactions

Metro News Victor - 0
As part of its effort to ensure its customers have easy access to their funds and can carry out seamless transactions during these uncertain...
Read more

Two Pilots Remanded In Prison For Defying Lockdown Orders In Rivers

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
Two Caverton pilots were arrested yesterday for violating an order by the Rivers State Government on closure of all borders including the airspace.TheCable reports...
Read more
- Advertisement -