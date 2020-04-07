General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia Expecting Up To 200,000 Cases Within Weeks – Minister

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Only Buhari Can Determine Extension Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT – FG

The Federal Government says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not, the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Buhari Sends Solidarity Message To UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his message of solidarity to UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson who was rushed into...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Ekiti Begins Distribution Of Palliatives (Photos)

Following the lockdown imposed on the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus, Ekiti state government has begun...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia Expecting Up To 200,000 Cases Within Weeks – Minister

Saudi Arabia is expecting up to 200,000 coronavirus cases within weeks, the country's health minister, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said today,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Umahi Orders Production Of 200,000 Face Masks

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has ordered the production of 200,000 face masks to combat the Coronavirus...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Saudi Arabia is expecting up to 200,000 coronavirus cases within weeks, the country’s health minister, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said today, DailyMail reports.

‘Within the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum of 10,000 to a maximum of 200,000,’ said minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah, according to state media.

Several Saudi cities including the capital Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran,  Hofuf, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran, and Hofuf are under a 24-hour curfew and the regions of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar as they hope to contain or halt the spread of coronavirus.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Miss England, Bhasha Mukherjee Returns To Work As Doctor

The Gulf kingdom currently has 2,523 cases, the highest number in the Middle East apart from Iran, and 38 deaths.

The United States is the only country in the world with more than 200,000 cases of coronavirus, while Spain and Italy have over 100,000.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Tonto Dikeh To Feed 5,000 Nigerians (Photo)
Next articleI Miss Travelling – Regina Daniels Laments About COVID-19
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

HIV Drug That Treats Coronavirus Moving To Phase 2 Trials

World news Michael Isaac - 0
An experimental HIV drug that has been used to successfully treat COVID-19 patients is in its second phase of testing with the Food and...
Read more

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Unit

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson reportedly spent the night in intensive care at a central London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms...
Read more

COVID-19: ‘Africa Will Not Be Testing Ground For Vaccines’ – WHO

World news Michael Isaac - 0
The World Health Organization has reacted to some French doctors' suggestion of Africa being the test ground for new Coronavirus drugs and or vaccines.It...
Read more

Coronavirus: 51 Recovered Patients In South Korea Test Positive Again

Coronavirus Michael Isaac - 0
South Korean Health chiefs believe that Coronavirus may lay dormant in cells of the human body and reactivate later after it has been cured...
Read more
- Advertisement -