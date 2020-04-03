Coronavirus: Toyota Donates Three Ambulances To Lagos State Government

Foremost dealer of Toyota brands in Nigeria, Elizade has donated three units of ambulances to Lagos state government to ramp up response to Coronavirus.

The three ambulances were handed over to the First Lady of the State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu by the Public Relations Team Lead of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Bukki Ogunnusi.

According to the spokesperson of the company, the gesture was in recognition and commendation for the efforts of the Governor of the state and his team in combatting and containing the deadly virus.