Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

By Valerie Oke

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after landing in the intensive care unit over...
Valerie Oke

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after landing in the intensive care unit over severe symptoms of novel coronavirus.

He was earlier taken out of the intensive care to the hospital ward after his health improved.

Read AlsoEaster: Coronavirus Will Not Go On Break Or Avoid Mosques, Churches – Jimi Agbaje

Downing street while making the announcement of his discharge stated that he would not be rushed back to work immediately.

Statement below:

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in hospital in the UK was poised to pass 10,000 on Sunday, amid an ongoing row about the availability of protective equipment for health care workers.

