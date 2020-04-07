General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Unit

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson reportedly spent the night in intensive care at a central London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

According to reports, he was moved to the unit on the advice of his medical team and was receiving “excellent care”.

Also Read: Boris Johnson Remains In Isolation As COVID-19 Symptoms Persist

Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, a spokesman added.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday evening.

Recall that the British PM contracted the deadly virus on the 27th of March.

