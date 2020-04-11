General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: US Reports Highest Daily Virus Death Toll

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Tricycle Owners Moves To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Tricycle riders in Nigeria have begun to take steps in reducing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.Following the lockdown,...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

We Are Yet To Begin Recruitment Of 774,000 Workers ― Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has described as false the news that the federal government of...
Read more
CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

Nigerian Doctor Adefolu Adedeji Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Another Nigerian medical doctor, Edmond Adefolu Adedeji, has died in the UK, killed by coronavirus.Adedeji died on Thursday 9...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

‘Don’t Treat Coronavirus Patients Privately’ – Minister Warns Health Workers

The Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has cautioned health workers against privately attending to patients suspected to be infected...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Show Your Certificates, Work Experience – CAN Tells Chinese Medical Team

A medical doctor who also doubles as the chairman of the Kogi state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The United States (US) has become the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in a single day.

According to the figures from Johns Hopkins University showed 2,108 people died in the past 24 hours in the US; the highest in any country since the breakout of the virus in Wuhan.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Mounts To 100K With Over 1M Confirmed Cases

The total number of people that have died of COVID-19 so far in the US is now 18,693, with 500,399 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

About half of the deaths were recorded in New York.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Ex-Kogi Guber Candidate, Akpoti Donates Ventilators To FMC
Next articleCOVID-19: Show Your Certificates, Work Experience – CAN Tells Chinese Medical Team
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Mounts To 100K With Over 1M Confirmed Cases

World news Michael Isaac - 0
The number of deaths around the world from Coronavirus has now passed 100,000 according to researchers at the Johns Hopkins University tracker.According to Aljazeera,...
Read more

COVID-19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved Out Of Intensive Care Unit

World news Olayemi Oladotun - 0
According to reports, Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital.The UK PM has...
Read more

107-Year-Old Woman Becomes World’s Oldest Person To Survive COVID-19

Coronavirus Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A 107-year-old Dutch woman, Cornelia Ras has recovered from the novel coronavirus to beat the record earlier held by Bill Lapschies, a 104-year-old American...
Read more

Coronavirus: Man Busted For Stealing, Selling Over 2 Million Face Masks

World news Michael Isaac - 0
A Businessman has been arrested by police after he stole up to 2 million face masks from a medical supplies company that had gone...
Read more
- Advertisement -