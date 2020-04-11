Coronavirus: US Reports Highest Daily Virus Death Toll

The United States (US) has become the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in a single day.

According to the figures from Johns Hopkins University showed 2,108 people died in the past 24 hours in the US; the highest in any country since the breakout of the virus in Wuhan.

The total number of people that have died of COVID-19 so far in the US is now 18,693, with 500,399 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

About half of the deaths were recorded in New York.