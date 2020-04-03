Coronavirus: We Are Expecting Medical Team From China – FG

As the cases of coronavirus keep going on the rise in Nigeria, the federal government has revealed that a team of medical experts is expected in the country very soon.

The minister of health, Osagie Ehanire who made the disclosure during a media briefing on Friday also stated that a Chinese company has donated some protective materials against the novel disease which are due in the country in the next coming days.

He said:

“I have been notified of medical supplies from China, courtesy of a group of Chinese companies working here in Nigeria. A special cargo aircraft shall leave Nigeria in a few days to collect the items which include commodities, personal protective equipment and ventilators.”

“An 18-man team of Chinese medical experts including doctors, nurses and other medical advisers shall come along with the flight to assist us. I must at this juncture commend our frontline workers who are doing a great job in case identification and management.

“As we prepare to contain COVID-19, we must not lose sight of other health challenges in our country. Routine health service must continue in our hospitals. Only a wing of tertiary health centres should be used for infected patients.”