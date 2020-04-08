Coronavirus: We Will Not Wait For Nigerian Govt – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has vowed not to wait for funds from the federal government of Nigeria before proceeding to provide relief materials for people of the state during the period of lockdown.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Wike said making the right sacrifice to promote the welfare of the people of the state remains paramount.

“We are not waiting for the Federal Government to assist us. We are making the right sacrifices to promote the welfare of our people.”

“It is the duty of this committee to ensure that this policy succeeds. We must not fold our hands at this time.”

“Our goal is to ensure that no agricultural product like yam, garri, plantain, palm oil and fish leaves our State during this period.”