Coronavirus: WWE Confirms First Known Case

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has confirmed the first COVID-19 case after someone in its ranks got infected with the Coronavirus.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the infected individual is an on-camera talent, but not a wrestler.

The publication said the person whose ID was not disclosed started experiencing Coronavirus symptoms late in March after the WWE’s final batch of tapings, together with WrestleMania 36.

They believed the individual contracted the virus after going out to dinner with friends who work in the health care industry.

READ ALSO – Simone Johnson, Daughter Of The Rock, Signs On With WWE

Confirming the case, WWE said in a statement: “We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete.

“The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

