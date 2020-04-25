Corps Members To Receive April, May Allowance Without Clearance: NYSC

The authorities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says corps members will receive payment of monthly stipend for the month of April without the usual gathering for clearance.

The move is to adhere with the rule of social distancing.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, Adenike Adeyemi.

She also noted that there shall not be clearance for the month of May, 2020 stressing that the system will generate automatic clearance for all corps members.

According to her, this was to dismiss false claims that the Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim had released a statement directed at Corps Members, that their monthly stipends for April and May would be contributed to the fight against COVID-19.