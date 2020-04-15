Court Grants Pilots, Passengers Bail After Defiling Lockdown Orders In Rivers

Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari, the two Caverton pilots who were remanded in custody for defying the executive order of Governor Nyesom Wike to check the spread of coronavirus in Rivers state, have been granted bail by a Chief Magistrate court alongside the 10 passengers they flew into the state.

Chief Magistrate D.D. Ihua-Maduenyi who presided over the case, granted the request after listening to the bail application of the pilots’ counsel.

The pilots were granted N1m bail each and expected to provide a surety who must be a management staff of Caverton Helicopters. Ihua-Maduenyi also ruled that the surety must own a landed property in Port Harcourt and ensure the two pilots attend trial.

The passengers who were granted bail of N500,000 were also directed to present two sureties who must be management staff of Caverton Helicopters. The sureties will ensure the accused persons turn up for trial.

The case was then adjourned to May 19, 2020.