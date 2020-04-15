Metro News

Court Grants Pilots, Passengers Bail After Defiling Lockdown Orders In Rivers

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 15th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Governor Okowa Imposes...
Read more
Local NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Okowa Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew In Delta

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced a dusk to dawn curfew in the State as efforts of...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Akeredolu Announces Dusk To Dawn Curfew In Ondo

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered an immediate curfew in the state.The order was issued on...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Fayemi Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown and a curfew placed on movement in the state by...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG Terminates Cash Transfer Contracts In Four States

The minister for humanitarian affair, disaster management, and social development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq has announced the termination of contracts...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari, the two Caverton pilots who were remanded in custody for defying the executive order of Governor Nyesom Wike to check the spread of coronavirus in Rivers state, have been granted bail by a Chief Magistrate court alongside the 10 passengers they flew into the state.

Chief Magistrate D.D. Ihua-Maduenyi who presided over the case, granted the request after listening to the bail application of the pilots’ counsel.

The pilots were granted N1m bail each and expected to provide a surety who must be a management staff of Caverton Helicopters. Ihua-Maduenyi also ruled that the surety must own a landed property in Port Harcourt and ensure the two pilots attend trial.

READ ALSO – Two Pilots Remanded In Prison For Defying Lockdown Orders In Rivers

The passengers who were granted bail of N500,000 were also directed to present two sureties who must be management staff of Caverton Helicopters. The sureties will ensure the accused persons turn up for trial.

The case was then adjourned to May 19, 2020.

Previous articleAmerican Singer, Ciara Reveals Sex Of Her Unborn Child (Photo)
Next article‘FG Should Give Every Nigerian With BVN $100’ – Peter Okoye
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Man Arrested For Allegedly Inviting Friends To Sleep With 15-Year-Old Daughter

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
A 44-year -old- man, Chimnonso Okonkwo, has been arrested by the Imo State police command for allegedly having sex with his 15-year-old daughter.According to...
Read more

El-Rufai Releases Of 72 Convicts In Kaduna

Metro News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has approved the release of 72 convicts from the Kaduna and Kafanchan Correctional Centres.This according to...
Read more

6 Types Of Poker Players And How To Win Against Them

Metro News Victor - 0
When you’re playing poker for fun on a poker site, you might not need to pay too much attention to the type of opponents...
Read more

Lockdown: Man Collapses Due To Hunger; Wakes Up Strong After Being Fed (Video)

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A new video is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment an unidentified man slumped and refused to wake up until he was...
Read more
- Advertisement -