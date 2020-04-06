Court Sentences Funke Akindele, Husband To 14 Days Community Service

A Magistrate court sitting in Lagos has sentenced Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello a.k.a JJC skills to 14 days community service each.

The court, in its ruling on Monday, also asked the couple to pay a fine of N100,000 each.

Recall that the couple threw a birthday party on Saturday, defying the ban on social distancing by the Lagos State government.

In her reaction, Mrs Akindele Bello, popularly known as Jenifa, stressed that the attendees of the party, which held at Amen Estate in Lagos, had self-isolated before the federal government declared total lockdown in the state.