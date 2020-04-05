COVID-19: 25 Doctors Go Into Isolation In Benin City

25 doctors on Saturday night went into isolation at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital(UBTH) following the death of a patient that tested positive for coronavirus.

The patient was said to have initially tested negative along with two other patients.

Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki said the other two patients are now being treated at an isolation ward at the hospital.

A statement by the Association of Residents Doctor (ARD), UBTH chapter, revealed that 25 doctors had contact with all the three patients, before their true status was confirmed.

The statement revealed also that 13 of the 25 doctors were house officers, while 12 were resident doctors.

Read Also: NCDC Confirms 10 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

It also decried the hospital’s management for poor handling of Coronavirus cases in the hospital, adding that many of the health workers have complained of lack of personal protective equipment, like face masks and hand sanitisers.

The chief medical director of the hospital, Prof Obaseki confirmed that the doctors were exposed to the three patients.

“Currently all the members of staff, who are exposed to these patients, are asymptomatic and they are being monitored closely, according to the current guidelines.

“Further measures have been put in place to ensure that our staffers are not unduly exposed to risks of infection with COVID-19 in the course of their providing care for patients who come to the hospital for various reasons.

“Healthcare workers are on the frontline during this pandemic and are, therefore, at higher risk of being exposed than the general public”, Obaseki said.

“I crave the support and understanding of the general public, as we fight this raging battle to contain and curb COVID-19”, he said.

PM News