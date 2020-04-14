Metro News

COVID-19: Abia Begins Fumigation Of Markets, Public Places

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Lockdown: Security Agencies Have Risen To The Challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said security agencies have satisfactorily tackled the challenges encountered across the nation within the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: France Extends Lockdown For A Month As Death Toll Hits 15,000

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the nationwide imposed coronavirus lockdown will continue for the next one month...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

NBA Star, Karl-Anthony Loses Mom To Coronavirus Complications

Jacqueline Cruz Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died due to complications from coronavirus.A family...
Read more
National NewsTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID-19 Lockdown Extention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Broadcast

On Monday night, President Muhammadu Buhari made his second nationwide broadcast about the Federal Government's effort in battling the...
Read more
CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.NCDC...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Abia State on Monday began state-wide fumigation of major markets, state and local government secretariats.

Schools, stadia and public buildings and roads in major towns and cities will also be fumigated.

Dr Solomon Ogunji, leader of the Committee on COVID-19 handling the fumigation, said that the exercise would prevent the spread of the pandemic into Abia.

Ogunji, who is the Commissioner for Environment, said that the exercise would last three days.

READ ALSO – Lockdown: Police Officer Kills Fuel Station Attendant In Abia

He said that the committee would deploy manual spraying cans as well as motorized machines and fire-fighting trucks for the exercise.

The committee leader thanked Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for approving the state-wide fumigation.

He said it would go a long way to protect the citizenry from contracting the deadly virus.

Previous articleCOVID-19 Lockdown Extention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Broadcast
Next articleCOVID-19: Lagos Charges Residents On Maintaining Social Distancing
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Children Killed As Air Force ‘Accidentally Bombs’ Borno Village

Metro News Temitope Alabi - 0
A new report has it that at least 17 people have been killed after a Fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian  Air Force bombed...
Read more

COVID-19: Lagos Charges Residents On Maintaining Social Distancing

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
The Lagos State Government has charged Lagosians not to spread the COVID-19 virus by maintaining social distancing and carrying out basic hygiene practices such...
Read more

Motorist Extorted By Nigerian Police Officer Gets Back His N40,000

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A Lagos motorist who was a victim of police extortion has gotten back his N40,000.The extortion was captured in a video posted on Twitter...
Read more

Lockdown: Lagos Residents Lament Robbery Attacks

Metro News Temitope Alabi - 0
Thousands of Nigerians have taken to social media to cry out over rising robbery attacks that took place in some areas in Lagos.According to...
Read more
- Advertisement -