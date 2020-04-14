COVID-19: Abia Begins Fumigation Of Markets, Public Places

Abia State on Monday began state-wide fumigation of major markets, state and local government secretariats.

Schools, stadia and public buildings and roads in major towns and cities will also be fumigated.

Dr Solomon Ogunji, leader of the Committee on COVID-19 handling the fumigation, said that the exercise would prevent the spread of the pandemic into Abia.

Ogunji, who is the Commissioner for Environment, said that the exercise would last three days.

READ ALSO – Lockdown: Police Officer Kills Fuel Station Attendant In Abia

He said that the committee would deploy manual spraying cans as well as motorized machines and fire-fighting trucks for the exercise.

The committee leader thanked Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for approving the state-wide fumigation.

He said it would go a long way to protect the citizenry from contracting the deadly virus.