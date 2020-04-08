Metro NewsTrending

COVID-19: Access Bank Launches AccessMore Mobile App For Seamless Transactions

As part of its effort to ensure its customers have easy access to their funds and can carry out seamless transactions during these uncertain times, Nigeria’s leading retail bank Access Bank Plc has launched a revolutionary new mobile banking application.


The AccessMore app is an innovative mobile application that offers a ’more than banking’ experience, built on cutting-edge technology, offering tailored and personalised services, ease of use and excellent customer experience.

According to Herbert Wigwe, CEO, Access Bank Plc, “In a period like this, when we need to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers than ever, we have risen to the challenge to ensure our customers have access to their funds to carry out transactions while keeping safe at home, by providing not just uninterrupted service but superior service. To deliver on our promise to continually give our customers ‘more’, we have worked with first-class tech experts to build the AccessMore mobile app to suit our customers’ lifestyle and meet their financial needs.

As we mark our first-anniversary post-merger with erstwhile Diamond Bank, this new addition to our array of solutions is also in line with our promise to adopt the best of both institutions. The AccessMore mobile app does not only deliver the best combination of both mobile apps, it accommodates the unique needs of existing users, delivering the best mobile banking experience on a world-class platform. Some of the unique features of the “AccessMore” mobile app include dashboard personalization of theme and favorites, interactive promotional messages, intuitive beneficiary selection and of course a more rewarding banking experience”, he said.

In an interview with Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, he said, “This month marks the one-year anniversary of our expanded institution and we are using this opportunity to reward our loyal customers who believed in us and stood by us throughout the integration period.
From April – December 2020, we will be rewarding customers who complete ten (10) transactions using either our USSD service *901# or any of our mobile apps (old Access Mobile, old Diamond mobile or the new AccessMore app) per month. So, the more a customer transacts in multiples of 10, the higher his/her chances of winning a BRAND NEW CAR in the quarterly draw. Our customers can download the new AccessMore mobile app from their Android Play store or IOS app store.”

Access Bank Plc is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Africa. With about 40 million customers and more than 600 branches nationwide, it offers a range of products and services tailored to suit needs and lifestyle of its customers across multiple segments. .

To register and learn more about the upgraded Access bank app, please click HERE.

