COVID-19: Adesuwa Etomi Laments Over Non-Payment Of Hazard Allowance For Health Workers

Actress Adesuwa Etomi has queried why health workers in Nigeria would not have hazard allowance or no insurance scheme despite the challenging nature of their job.

She made the comment following the statement credited to the minister for health wherein he said he is not aware that health workers need hazard allowance in order to do their jobs.

Read Also: Adesuwa Etomi Reveals What People Didn’t Know About Her

According to the screen diva, the fact that they are not well appreciated in Nigeria is why they travel out of the country where they are better appreciated.

She wrote:

Health workers in Nigeria have really suffered. How can there be no hazard allowance or insurance for health workers who are putting their lives at risk every single day? Why are we normalising nonsense? It is a pandemic for goodness sake.

This is why we keep losing the best of the best to other countries. I’m tired.