COVID-19: ‘Africa Will Not Be Testing Ground For Vaccines’ – WHO

The World Health Organization has reacted to some French doctors’ suggestion of Africa being the test ground for new Coronavirus drugs and or vaccines.

It was earlier reported that Jean Paul Mira and Camille Locht who spoke on a live TV interview, insisted that Africa is the best place to conduct such test as they recalled how an experimental treatment for AIDS was carried out in Africa.

However the international health agency’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the comment as “racist” and a hangover from “colonial mentality”.

Speaking in a virtual news conference, Tedros said: “Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine. We will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world… whether it is in Europe, Africa or wherever.”