COVID-19: Aisha Buhari Donates 1,000 Bags Of 10kg Rice To Edo

Nigeria’s first lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has extended her magnanimity to the people of Edo state by donating 1,000 bags of 10kg rice to the state government to share to the vulnerable.

Edo state first lady, Betsy Obaseki, while speaking during the presentation, assured residents that the relief items are expected to be shared as soon as possible.

Read Also: Aisha Buhari Reacts As El-Rufai Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“I have received these items from the First Lady of Nigeria and informed the governor who advised that it should be given to the state’s COVID-19 committee for distribution to vulnerable persons and groups in the state.