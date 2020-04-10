National News

COVID-19: Aisha Buhari Donates 1,000 Bags Of 10kg Rice To Edo

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.Obi...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Its Not Time To Relax Lockdown, Doctors Tell State Governors

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has advised state governors against relaxing the lockdown order declared to curb the spread...
Read more
General NewsValerie Oke - 0

Obaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the Presidential pardon granted to the duo of...
Read more
News FeedAmaka Odozi - 0

Bobrisky Hails His Surgeon For Doing A Perfect Job On His Body

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media space to jail his...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: I Don’t Know If Health Workers Are Paid Hazard Allowance – Minister

Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said he is not aware if health workers treating the dreaded coronavirus patients...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Nigeria’s first lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has extended her magnanimity to the people of Edo state by donating 1,000 bags of 10kg rice to the state government to share to the vulnerable.

Edo state first lady, Betsy Obaseki, while speaking during the presentation, assured residents that the relief items are expected to be shared as soon as possible.

Read Also: Aisha Buhari Reacts As El-Rufai Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“I have received these items from the First Lady of Nigeria and informed the governor who advised that it should be given to the state’s COVID-19 committee for distribution to vulnerable persons and groups in the state.

Previous articleUche Ogbodo Pens Encouraging Words To Fans (Photo)
Next articleEaster: Coronavirus Will Not Go On Break Or Avoid Mosques, Churches – Jimi Agbaje
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.Obi stated this while speaking on...
Read more

COVID-19: Its Not Time To Relax Lockdown, Doctors Tell State Governors

National News Verity Awala - 0
The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has advised state governors against relaxing the lockdown order declared to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.In...
Read more

COVID-19: I Don’t Know If Health Workers Are Paid Hazard Allowance – Minister

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said he is not aware if health workers treating the dreaded coronavirus patients are being paid hazard allowance.The...
Read more

I Never Knew Nigeria’s Healthcare System Was This Bad: SGF

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has decried the poor state of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure.The SGF made this known during...
Read more
- Advertisement -