COVID-19: APC Calls For Understanding On Stimulus Package Distribution

Following the public outcry that has greeted the manner in which palliatives were shared in Lagos state over lockdown imposed on the state, the state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has called for understanding.

According to a statement by the state’s party Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo, however, the distribution would be done in phases and not everybody can be captured in the scheme.

He said:

“Though there is no way everybody can be captured, for now, the majority will be reached in due course. The distribution is being done in phases.

“Don’t forget, in furtherance of its social intervention efforts, the state government is targeting 200,000 households in the first instance.”

Read Also: Governor Makinde Recovers; Tests Negative For Coronavirus

“The Lagos State government, as a measure of its responsiveness and responsibility, set up temporary food markets in some schools across the state to cushion the effect of the closure of major markets in the state.

“There’s no doubt that the inspiring response of Mr. Governor served as an impetus for the Organized Private Sector and other well-meaning individuals to make generous donations to the state government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.