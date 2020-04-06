Politics

COVID-19: APC Calls For Understanding On Stimulus Package Distribution

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: APC Calls For Understanding On Stimulus Package Distribution

Following the public outcry that has greeted the manner in which palliatives were shared in Lagos state over lockdown...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Wike Attacks FG For Giving Lagos N10b, While Rivers Gets Nothing

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has attacked the federal government of Nigeria for releasing a whopping sum of N10b...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 140 Lebanese Evacuated Out Of Nigeria

Following the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Lebanese government has evacuated one hundred and forty Lebanese nationals through the...
Read more
CoronavirusMichael Isaac - 0

4-Year-Old Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A 4-year-old Malayan tiger at a Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for COVID-19, in what...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 6th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus Is Blessing...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Following the public outcry that has greeted the manner in which palliatives were shared in Lagos state over lockdown imposed on the state, the state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has called for understanding.

According to a statement by the state’s party Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo, however, the distribution would be done in phases and not everybody can be captured in the scheme.

He said:

“Though there is no way everybody can be captured, for now, the majority will be reached in due course. The distribution is being done in phases.

“Don’t forget, in furtherance of its social intervention efforts, the state government is targeting 200,000 households in the first instance.”

Read Also: Governor Makinde Recovers; Tests Negative For Coronavirus

“The Lagos State government, as a measure of its responsiveness and responsibility, set up temporary food markets in some schools across the state to cushion the effect of the closure of major markets in the state.

“There’s no doubt that the inspiring response of Mr. Governor served as an impetus for the Organized Private Sector and other well-meaning individuals to make generous donations to the state government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous articleI’m Ashamed Of Pastors Misleading People On Coronavirus: Pastor Ashimolowo (Video)
Next articleLockdown: Families Are Healing, Side Chicks Are Worried – Cubana Chief Priest
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Wike Attacks FG For Giving Lagos N10b, While Rivers Gets Nothing

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has attacked the federal government of Nigeria for releasing a whopping sum of N10b to the Lagos state government...
Read more

PDP Charges NASS To Ensure Transparency In N500bn Intervention Proposal

Politics Valerie Oke - 0
The Peoples Democratic Party has charged the national assembly to ensure transparency in the disbursement of the N500 billion intervention fund demanded by the...
Read more

Reps Donate 2 Months’ Salaries For Fight Against COVID-19

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to donate their two months’ salary to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in...
Read more

Coronavirus: My Position On Economy Misundersood – Tinubu

Politics Verity Awala - 1
Bola Ahmed Tinubu National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says he hasn't called for the “literal printing of new...
Read more
- Advertisement -