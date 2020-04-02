Entertainment

COVID-19: Bill Gates Is The Real Enemy – Actress Susan Peters

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Nollywood atress Susan Peters has sparked a huge controversy about the emergence of Coronavirus as a global phenomenon.

Susan Peters
Susan Peters

The Nollywood actress pointed accusing fingers at renowned entrepreneur and billionaire businessman Bill Gates as being the cause of Coronavirus.

Also Read: Falana Asks Buhari To Stop Soldiers From Enforcing COVID-19 Regulations

She shared a picture showing a controversial theory about the deadly virus as seen below which she captioned: “This man is the enemy. Bill gates”.

The deadly virus which started in China in December 2019 has infected over 800,000 people, claiming over 20,000 lives around the globe.

See her post below:

Susan Peters
Susan Peters’ post

