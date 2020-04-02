COVID-19: Bill Gates Is The Real Enemy – Actress Susan Peters

Nollywood atress Susan Peters has sparked a huge controversy about the emergence of Coronavirus as a global phenomenon.

The Nollywood actress pointed accusing fingers at renowned entrepreneur and billionaire businessman Bill Gates as being the cause of Coronavirus.

She shared a picture showing a controversial theory about the deadly virus as seen below which she captioned: “This man is the enemy. Bill gates”.

The deadly virus which started in China in December 2019 has infected over 800,000 people, claiming over 20,000 lives around the globe.

See her post below: