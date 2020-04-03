Trending

COVID-19: Bishop Oyedepo Donates Relief Materials To NCDC

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The general overseer of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has delivered relief materials to the Abuja office of the National Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) as the nation battles to contain the novel coronavirus.

Oyedepo made this known in a statement on his official Twitter handle which was accompanied with photos from the donation.

“Medical relief materials were delivered by Bishop Thomas Aremu and Pastor Abraham Ojeme to the National Centre for Disease Control in their Abuja office on behalf of Living Faith Church.

“As we pray, we are also taking practical steps. COVID-19 shall be defeated in Jesus’ name.”

