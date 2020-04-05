Trending

COVID-19: Bishop Sam Zuga Shares Healing Formula With Buhari, Adamawa Governor

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Nigerian clergy, Sam Zuga, has revealed that he has discovered the healing formula for the global pandemic, coronavirus.

The bishop went further to share his discoveries with President Buhari and the Adamawa State governor in an open letter.

Bishop Sam had earlier talked about the formula to his congregation and has now shared it with President Buhari

READ ALSO – Bishop Sam Zuga Reacts To UNN Witchcraft Conference In Benue

According to the bishop, a mixture of sugar, salt, and water at a certain degree is all it takes to cure coronavirus.

The cleric also pointed out the formula can heal other ailments.

See His Post Here:

The Bishop’s Post

More Photo

More Photos

More Photo

