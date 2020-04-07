COVID-19: Buhari Sends Solidarity Message To UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his message of solidarity to UK’s prime minister, Boris Johnson who was rushed into intensive care after suffering serious coronavirus symptoms on Monday, 6th April.

Buhari, in his message, urged the prime minister to recover quickly and get back to a healthy state.

Read Also: COVID-19: Buhari’s Daughter Reunites With Family After 14 Days In Isolation

A copy of the statement was made public by Lauretta Onochie, the presidential aide on social media.

Statement below:

PRESIDENT BUHARI SENDS MESSAGE OF SOLIDARITY TO UK’S PM JOHNSON

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President @MBuhari wishes Prime Minister @BorisJohnson, a quick recovery and restoration to full health.

Pres Buhari’s…