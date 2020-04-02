COVID-19: China Should Know Galatians 6.7 Is Real – Apostle Suleman

Popular cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman has accused China of constantly giving the rest off the world troubles.

Speaking in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, the cleric pointed out that the Asian country has always been know for producing fake products, counterfeit brands and recently the manufacturing of novel coronavirus.

He wrote:

“From manufacturing fake products, counterfeit brands, they manufactured a virus that has now put the whole in a mess..while they are presently busy with business, going up and about,the whole world is currently on lockdown..china should know Galatians 6.7 is real..”