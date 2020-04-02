Trending

COVID-19: China Should Know Galatians 6.7 Is Real – Apostle Suleman

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Apostle Johnson Sulieman
Apostle Suleman

Popular cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman has accused China of constantly giving the rest off the world troubles.

Read AlsoGanduje, Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

Speaking in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, the cleric pointed out that the Asian country has always been know for producing fake products, counterfeit brands and recently the manufacturing of novel coronavirus.

He wrote:

“From manufacturing fake products, counterfeit brands, they manufactured a virus that has now put the whole in a mess..while they are presently busy with business, going up and about,the whole world is currently on lockdown..china should know Galatians 6.7 is real..”

