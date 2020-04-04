COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed that he has COVID-19.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to share the news;

”Hi friends – I’ve tested positive for coronavirus, I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever.

“I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still – it got me.

“I’m healthy… no underlying conditions…Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones. I look forward to being back on TV and seeing you real soon.

“And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now.

“PS I am listening to Bill Withers on repeat. I knew him, adored him and will him.”