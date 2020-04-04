CoronavirusGeneral NewsWorld news

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Governor Bello Suspends Commissioner Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the immediate suspension of the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumuni...
Read more
CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 4th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: FG Set...
Read more
CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed that he has COVID-19.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to share the news;

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Mocks NTA As Lai Mohammed Requests $500m To Upgrade Station To CNN Standard

”Hi friends – I’ve tested positive for coronavirus, I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever.

“I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still – it got me.

“I’m healthy… no underlying conditions…Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones. I look forward to being back on TV and seeing you real soon.

“And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now.

“PS I am listening to Bill Withers on repeat. I knew him, adored him and will him.”

 

Previous articleNigeria Records Two More Deaths From Coronavirus
Next articleCOVID 19: God Will Sheath His Sword In 6 Days – Oluwo Of Iwo
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

‘Coronavirus Has Not Come To Play’ – Sola Sobowale Shares Emotional Video

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale has shared an emotional message about the dangers that come with coronavirus.The ace actress in the video implored everyone...
Read more

I Tested Positive For Coronavirus 2 Weeks Ago – Singer Pink

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
American singer, Pink just announced that she tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks ago.According to Pink, she and her 3-year-old son Jameson showed symptoms...
Read more

COVID 19: Popular Italian Shoe Designer, Sergio Rossi Dies At 84

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Famous Italian shoe designers Sergio Rossi, has died from coronavirus at the age of 84, The Guardian reports.Rossi was admitted to hospital a few...
Read more

COVID 19: God Will Sheath His Sword In 6 Days – Oluwo Of Iwo

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has said that the 'end' of Coronavirus is in sight.Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbiooooo issued a spiritual warrant of...
Read more
- Advertisement -