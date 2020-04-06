LifestyleHealth and Food

COVID-19: Community Transmission Increasing In Lagos: Health Commissioner

By Verity Awala

The health commissioner stated this while giving an update on COVID-19 in Lagos on Monday afternoon, adding that the state has seen an increase from one to four cases in Alimosho
Abayomi also gave an update of the call lines and how many calls have led to a red flag.
He said, “80 per cent of the calls we receive are hoaxes. People call in with aggressive language. They block our call centre lines and make it difficult for the people that truly need help to get through. 

Read Also: No Research Linking 5G Network With COVID-19: Minister

“11 per cent of the calls we receive are welcome – they are asking for information. Only 9 per cent of the calls are actually valid calls. But only four per cent of the valid calls have resulted in a red flag, Prof. Abayomi added.

He revealed also that a lot of people from Eti-Osa have been tested “but we are becoming more concerned with Alimosho. We have seen an increase from one to four in Alimosho. ”

The commissioner revealed also that, “Importation of cases is decreasing. But community transmission is increasing in Lagos state. –

“So far 93 per cent of our cases are Nigerians while the rest 7 per cent is Nigerian.”Most of our cases are between the ages of 20 to 60 years. And most of them are male.

“Because we do not know the long-term trend of the virus, we are opening new health centres. One is being opened in Onikan. It will treat mild cases, while the complicated ones will be sent to Yaba.

 

