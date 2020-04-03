National News

‘COVID-19 Corpses’ Can’t Be Claimed For Burial, Says Lai Mohammed

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o have joined other Africans in calling out two...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Anthony Joshua’s World Title Defence Against Pulev Postponed

Nigerian British heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says corpses of people who tested positive for coronavirus before death would not be released to the family for burial because they are contagious.

Read AlsoWhy Cases Of Coronavirus Are On The Rise In The Country: FG

Speaking during a media briefing with News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Friday, he added that the ministry of health would oversee the affair of burying such corpse.

He said:

“Coronavirus is very dangerous and contagious; there is no medicine for it yet and it is not just capable of killing, overwhelming healthcare system, it will destroy the economy. In some countries, they are putting dead bodies in big refrigerators, because the morgues have filled up. Nigerians should not forget that these are not the type of corpses that can be claimed for burial because it must be handled by the ministry of health,” he said.

Previous articleWaje: Why I Can Date A Man 10 Years Younger Than Me
Next articleWe Will Be Killed By Herdsmen Before COVID-19 Disappears, Plateau Residents Tell FG
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an estimated 200 million inhabitants, currently...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who are willing to return back...
Read more

Expect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon be sent out to them...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Hints On Date For Ending Lockdown

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has stated that depending on how Nigerians behave during the initial 14-days lockdown, the nation may or may not...
Read more
- Advertisement -