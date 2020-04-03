‘COVID-19 Corpses’ Can’t Be Claimed For Burial, Says Lai Mohammed

The minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says corpses of people who tested positive for coronavirus before death would not be released to the family for burial because they are contagious.

Speaking during a media briefing with News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Friday, he added that the ministry of health would oversee the affair of burying such corpse.

He said:

“Coronavirus is very dangerous and contagious; there is no medicine for it yet and it is not just capable of killing, overwhelming healthcare system, it will destroy the economy. In some countries, they are putting dead bodies in big refrigerators, because the morgues have filled up. Nigerians should not forget that these are not the type of corpses that can be claimed for burial because it must be handled by the ministry of health,” he said.