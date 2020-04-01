National News

COVID-19: Countries We Are Looking Up To For Assistance Are Also Facing Challenges: FG

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The federal government says many of the countries it was looking up to, to help the country in the fight against coronavirus pandemic are also facing the same problem.

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, said this during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: “We are in touch with foreign countries and learning from them … we are also engaging countries on some equipment that we don’t have.”

“As you know we are very short on ventilators. So we have engaged a lot of countries and we hoping to source some.

Read Also: Coronavirus Patient In Oyo State Discharged After Testing Negative

“But of course a lot of countries we are looking unto for assistance are also facing huge challenges themselves but nevertheless are cooperating with us.”

According to Onyeama, some countries which have been able to mange the pandemic are “offering medical doctors”, adding that such kind of support “will absolutely be invaluable for us.”

“We also saw some situations where some countries also helped us in facilitating airlift to bring back some Nigerian resources to come and help in this fight,” he said.

 

