COVID 19: Daddy Freeze Reacts To French Doctor’s Suggestion Of Testing Drugs In Africa

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the story of the French doctor who suggested that the COVID 19 drug be tested in Africa.

News surfaced a few days ago that a French doctor on live TV suggested that the COVID 19 drugs be tested in Africa.

His suggestion in no time sparked outrage online as many took time out to slam and drag the doctor.

Seeing the level of outrage, the doctor tendered an apology but this of course was of no effect on many.

Reacting to the news and apology, Daddy Freeze suggested that the drug be tested on his parents before calling him a ‘dingbat,’ and as expected many of his followers agreed with him.

”They should test it on his parents’ dingbat!🙄”

They should test it on his parents dingbat!🙄

