COVID-19: Davido Reacts As French Doctors Suggest Vaccine Test In Africa

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has reacted to the plans that suggest that the vaccine for the global pandemic of coronavirus, be tested in Africa.

Davido took to Instagram to update his story as he pointed out that the vaccine should be tested in places with the most cases.

Recall also that many have taken a swipe at the French doctors who suggested that the vaccine be tested in Africa, and Davido has aired his own opinion.

The singer simply wrote: “Make dem go use the vaccine first for places where the cases plenty pass”

See Photo Here: