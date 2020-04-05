Entertainment

COVID-19: Davido Reacts As French Doctors Suggest Vaccine Test In Africa

By Michael Isaac

Coronavirus: 'Lockdown In Lagos May Be Extended' – Sanwo-Olu

The 14-day lockdown currently being observed in Lagos may be extended, according to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy's Babymama

Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna ' Yaya' Mayweather has been arrested.According to reports, the 19-year-old is in police custody after...
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria's Newspaper headlines for today, 5th April 2020.
Father, Mother, 11 Children Down With Coronavirus

A Spanish family of father, mother and eleven children have all contracted Coronavirus.
Missing Osun Coronavirus Patient Found

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode has confirmed that the coronavirus patient that absconded...
Michael Isaac

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has reacted to the plans that suggest that the vaccine for the global pandemic of coronavirus, be tested in Africa.

Davido took to Instagram to update his story as he pointed out that the vaccine should be tested in places with the most cases.

Recall also that many have taken a swipe at the French doctors who suggested that the vaccine be tested in Africa, and Davido has aired his own opinion.

READ ALSO – Davido Shares New Version Of Dami Duro (Video)

The singer simply wrote: “Make dem go use the vaccine first for places where the cases plenty pass”

See Photo Here:

Davido
Davido’s Post

