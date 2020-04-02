COVID-19: Ebonyi State Virology Lab Ready For Use: FG

The Federal Government has announced that it has configured the reagent machine located at the Ebonyi State Virology centre to be fit for testing of coronavirus suspected patients.

The Medical Director of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, AE-FETHA, Dr. Emeka Ogah, made this known to newsmen in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

He explained the activities by the federal government to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the country, as he expressed that the centre was ready for use.

He also went on to reveal that the centre will be used for testing cases within and outside the South-East geopolitical zone.