COVID-19: Everthing Is Temporary – Moyo Lawal

With coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, actress Moyo Lawal has taken to social media to share the one thing she has learned from the pandemic.

According to the curvy actress, this pandemic has taught her that everything in life is temporary.

In her words;

”Stay focused on your own goals , if this pandemic hasn’t taught you anything, at least …. you know now , we *all* are just filling time …….. Everything is temporary!!!”

Many of her fans agree with her. Guys what do you think though?