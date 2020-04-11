Politics

COVID-19: Ex-Kogi Guber Candidate, Akpoti Donates Ventilators To FMC

By Olayemi Oladotun

Natasha Akpoti has donated three ventilators to the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja to help tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Natasha who was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the 2019 election in Kogi State made this known on Friday.

Also Read: Kogi Bans Beef Consumption After Mysterious Death Of 12 Cows

In a statement on Friday by the Natasha Akpoti Foundation, although the state had yet to record any COVID-19 case, the ventilators are the first to be installed in the public health facility in the state.

After the unveiling of the equipment, Natasha urged individuals and the business community to assist the government to fight the global pandemic.

