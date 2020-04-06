COVID-19: Fani-Kayode Faults NCDC Official Figure

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to his social media page to lament over the Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.
Recall that some days ago, the former minister lamented over the number of Coronavirus tests being carried out in the country.
Recall that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire revealed that over 2000 Nigerians have been tested for the virus.
Fani-Kayode expressed deep worries over the continuous cases of coronavirus being reported daily in the country.
According to him, if 80% of Nigerians are tested for the virus, the results will lead to shock and devastation.
See his tweets below:
How can you determine the number of Nigerians that have been afflicted with Covid 19 when not up to 1% of the population have been tested for the virus? I have a terrible feeling that if up to 80% of Nigerians were tested for it we would be shocked and devastated by the results.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 6, 2020