Covid-19: Fayose Canvasses Stomach Infrastructure To Save Lives

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has canvassed for stomach infrastructure at all levels as a tool to combat the novel coronavirus.

Speaking via a statement through his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, he further stated that asking people to sit at home without provision for what they would eat can be more devastating than the killer disease itself.

The statement read in part; “Regrettably, we all did not plan or ever imagined this level of attack occasioned by Covid-19, same has humbled world powers not to talk of third worlds like our country Nigeria.

“The human and economic losses seem endless and in the face of all these, leaders must remain a leader and stand up for their people.

Read AlsoI’m Ashamed Of Pastors Misleading People On Coronavirus: Pastor Ashimolowo (Video)

“We all know the sit-at-home is inevitable but the government at all levels, particularly governor and council chairmen as well as Churches and Mosques that have received allocations and offerings, etc, must forget projects and embark on full-time strategic implementation of ’stomach infrastructure’ as hunger can kill quicker than coronavirus.

“It is time to give back to the people as nothing else would matter now.

“Yam, cassava, garri, others can be bought locally and distributed, while bakers will be glad to be patronized to bake for the people for free daily while it lasts. This will help to enforce the stay-at-home order of the government effortlessly.

“The federal government will be making billionaires if the so-called palliatives and physical cash are managed by wrong hands.

“I appeal to the general public to show understanding, knowing that our challenges outweigh our income as at today.

“Today, I am sure what is on the minds of ordinary Nigerians is, ‘on stomach infrastructure we stand’. This, if well implemented, will no doubt help to enforce the stay at home order of the government effortlessly.”

