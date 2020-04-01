COVID-19: FG Commences N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer To Poor Households (Photo)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk has Led a federal government team to commence the disbursement of N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer to indigent households at the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking at the exercise, she revealed that the activity forms part of the Federal Government’s efforts to help reduce the effect of President Muhammadu Buhari’s lockdown order following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

She said:

“We have directed immediate cash transfer to the poorest and most vulnerable households in the country,” she said.

“Because of this COVID-19, the vulnerable groups have to expand, because we are aware that there are people who live on daily wage, so we are also going to look at those groups of people to see how we can get this food relief intervention to them in this period.”