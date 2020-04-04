National News

Covid-19: FG Seeks NASS Approval For N500bn Intervention Fund

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Following move by the federal government of Nigeria to eradicate the novel coronavirus in the country, an approval has been sought from the National Assembly for a N500 billion intervention fund, ChannelsTV reports.

According to the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media, Ola Awoniyi who spoke with newsmen after a meeting between the federal government team and the national assembly team on Saturday, he said the fund would be needed for some important items in the fight against the novel disease.

The minister for finance, Zainab Ahmed stated that the fund would be gotten by mopping up resources from various special accounts that the government, as well as the Federation.

“What we are proposing is an establishment of a N500 billion COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund.

Read AlsoNCDC Apologises For Mistake In Coronavirus Update, Says Total Now 209

“This Fund that we are proposing, that should be created, will involve mopping up resources from various special accounts that the government, as well as the Federation, have, to be able to pull this N500 billion.”

