COVID-19: FG To Source Protective Equipment Locally – Lai Mohammed

Barely 24 hours after the federal government of Nigeria received backlashes for begging American billionaire, Elon Musk for ventilators, plans have been revealed that protective equipment for the novel coronavirus would be sources locally.

This was made known by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister for culture and information during a media briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He said:

“PPE is in short supply globally and we want to see how we can start manufacturing them locally.

“All over the world, people are making mask locally because there is a short supply of masks.

“Those we got from Jack Ma have been shared with the states.

“We call them starter packs and they contain masks and test kits. We have given them to states according to their needs.

“Naturally, Lagos got more because it is the epicenter of the virus.

“We are trying to source the PPE more locally, but one thing about PPE is that if you don’t get it right, you may lose more lives,”