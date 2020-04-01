COVID-19: FG To Test 1,500 Nigerians Daily – NCDC

The federal government of Nigeria has announced that it intends to test between 1,000 to 1,500 people daily for coronavirus before the end of next week.

Read Also: Coronavirus Patient In Ekiti Discharged After Testing Negative

The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the second joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

He said:

“Last week, we had the capacity to test 500 per day, by the end of this week we will be at 1,000 a day. By next week, we are hoping to get to 1,500 a day.”

“By testing those that do not need it, people are blocking the system and there is a price to pay,” he said.