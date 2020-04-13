CoronavirusNational News

COVID-19: Five New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Kwara, Katsina

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Didier Drogba Offers Hospital To His Community

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his native, Ivory Coast, to the fight against the...
Read more
CoronavirusMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Five New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Kwara, Katsina

Five new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kwara, Katsina and Lagos state by the Nigeria Center for...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 13th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG Explains Its...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Will Rise, Defeat This Scourge, Atiku Says In Easter Message

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says that Nigeria will rise and defeat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).The presidential candidate of...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG Explains Its Fight Against COVID-19

The presidency has released a statement on its official Twitter handle highlighting two main approaches it is taking in...
Read more
Michael Isaac

COVID-19
Five new cases Recorded

Five new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kwara, Katsina and Lagos state by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency made the announcement on its official Twitter handle.

With this latest development, Nigeria now has 323 cases of the virus, and so far, ten deaths have been recorded across the country.

READ ALSO – Covid-19: No Drug Has Been Approved Yet, NCDC

A breakdown of the cases across different states is as follows; Lagos- 176, FCT- 56, Osun-, 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Katsina-5, Kwara- 4, Delta- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Ondo- 2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1, Anambra- 1, Kano-1

Previous articleNigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th April 2020
Next articleComedian AY’s Wife, Mabel Speaks On Cosmetic Surgery (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

I Can No Longer Feed Myself – Actor Mike Godson Writes VP Osinbajo

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Actor Mike Godson has penned an open letter to the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof, Yemi Osinbajo to inform him that there's hunger in...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th April 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 13th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG Explains Its Fight Against The CoronavirusThe presidency...
Read more

Lagos Discharges 5 Coronavirus Patients

Coronavirus Valerie Oke - 0
The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of five new cases of coronavirus from the state medical center.Read Also: Sanwo-Olu, Wife Worship...
Read more

Nigeria Will Rise, Defeat This Scourge, Atiku Says In Easter Message

National News Verity Awala - 0
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says that Nigeria will rise and defeat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
Read more
- Advertisement -