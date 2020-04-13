COVID-19: Five New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Kwara, Katsina

Five new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kwara, Katsina and Lagos state by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency made the announcement on its official Twitter handle.

With this latest development, Nigeria now has 323 cases of the virus, and so far, ten deaths have been recorded across the country.

A breakdown of the cases across different states is as follows; Lagos- 176, FCT- 56, Osun-, 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Katsina-5, Kwara- 4, Delta- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Ondo- 2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1, Anambra- 1, Kano-1