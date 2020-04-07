COVID 19: God Said I Am The One Who Will Heal Nigeria – Kemi Olunloyo

According to media personality and self-proclaimed evangelist Kemi Olunloyo, God has chosen her to be the one to heal Nigerians of the COIVID 19 disease.

Kemi took to her page to state that she had a dream where God revealed this to her.

In her words;

Read Also: Kemi Olunloyo Says She Introduced Intimacy Toys To Nigeria In 2012

”I had a BAD BAD DREAM last night! I’m a self professed Evangelist @Evangelistkemi and God spoke to me and woke me up 3 times overnight about #COVID19. He said I’m the one he chose to heal Nigeria not the Government or the Church.

”Said if I don’t people will DIE massively. He told me to unblock people and massively start educating everyone. He says I should empty my bank account and start funding #IJcovid19 with my entire life savings with no penny left😲 He’s treating me like Job in the Bible. I must obey him.

”I skipped a heart beat at 3am telling him I will obey. He also told me to REVIVE the hashtag #ProtectNigeria. I begin God’s word and work today. He also told me I cannot talk to anyone during this assignment and work around the clock😳😵😓

I Begin now. Pray for me🙏🏾”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-op0MVlQAJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link