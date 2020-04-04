CoronavirusMetro News

COVID 19: God Will Sheath His Sword In 6 Days – Oluwo Of Iwo

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has said that the ‘end’ of Coronavirus is in sight.

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbiooooo issued a spiritual warrant of arrest for the deadly virus, adding that he has “pronounced the arrest of the deadly virus through his office with the ultimatum of 16-day for the menace to vacate the world.”

Read Also: God, Please Infect Me With COVID-19 And Spare Everyone – Oluwo of Iwo (Video)

10 days since his proclamation, he again took to Instagram to assure his followers that in 6 days time, God will “sheath his sword” and we will “all heal together”.

He wrote: “Stay safe by keeping the distance and wearing masks, help your neighbour in need by feeding them and always wash your hands whenever you handle money and touch anything, check on your neighbour’s…

“We in this together until God kabiyesi Olodumare sheaths His sword in 6 days time and we all heal together !! God bless you all abundantly to witness the next power shift in the world that will give glory to only God in the Highest… Adagba ma paro oye Kabiyesi Olodumare Iba re o.”

 

