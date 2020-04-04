COVID 19: God Will Sheath His Sword In 6 Days – Oluwo Of Iwo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has said that the ‘end’ of Coronavirus is in sight.

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbiooooo issued a spiritual warrant of arrest for the deadly virus, adding that he has “pronounced the arrest of the deadly virus through his office with the ultimatum of 16-day for the menace to vacate the world.”

10 days since his proclamation, he again took to Instagram to assure his followers that in 6 days time, God will “sheath his sword” and we will “all heal together”.

He wrote: “Stay safe by keeping the distance and wearing masks, help your neighbour in need by feeding them and always wash your hands whenever you handle money and touch anything, check on your neighbour’s…

“We in this together until God kabiyesi Olodumare sheaths His sword in 6 days time and we all heal together !! God bless you all abundantly to witness the next power shift in the world that will give glory to only God in the Highest… Adagba ma paro oye Kabiyesi Olodumare Iba re o.”