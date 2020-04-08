COVID-19: How To Double Your Finances This Isolation Period

SEVERAL REAL WAYS TO EARN MONEY WITHOUT A JOB AND WITHOUT LEAVING HOME

The crisis caused by the coronavirus requires us to solve a number of tasks, both important and not very much so. The health care, that of your own and of your loved ones, is in the first place. And what matters next for the vast majority of us is having a job and money. Due to a sharp drop in production, the closure of enterprises and companies, quarantine and forced isolation, our financial stability and well-being have been threatened, revenues have gone down, and some have already reached zero. All this makes one wonder what to do and how to go on with one’s life.

There are many ways to earn money without leaving your home. It is enough to have an Internet connection and a computer, a tablet or a smartphone. It is already now that millions of people, from schoolchildren to pensioners, earn extra income by clicking on the buttons of their gadgets, and some have even made it their main occupation.

You can earn money by clicking on links and viewing advertising texts and videos specified in the customer’s task, and get 1, 2, or even 5 dollars a day for this. About the same amount can be obtained in social media by subscribing to the pages specified by the employer, joining groups, making “reposts”, “tweets”, and putting “likes”.

You can earn money posting videos, having created your own YouTube channel and connecting ads from Google. But keep in mind that this must be a video created by you personally, otherwise YouTube will block your channel for plagiarism. Average earnings are $1-2 per 1000 views. Another option for “enrichment” is to publish advertising texts of your customers on various online forums, at a price of $0.5 per 1 placement.

Experts can name many other ways to make money by clicking on the keyboard buttons, but all of them do not compare to the profit that can be brought by online trading in currencies, cryptocurrencies, stocks, oil or precious metals. In terms of profitability, this trade is hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of times more profitable than the revenue from viewing ads or clicks in social media. With just a hundred or two dollars, you can earn thousands, tens of thousands of dollars. Some even become millionaires, and this is an undeniable fact.

“Of course, you can earn a lot,” experts will say, ” but you can also lose a lot.” This, of course, is true to a certain point, but “a lot” is a relative concept: for some $5 is a lot of money, and for some $10,000 is not much. It is probably more correct to determine the degree of risk by comparing the ratio of possible losses and possible profits. Here lies the most important advantage of this type of earnings as trading in financial markets: the leverage.

Leverage is the credit that the online broker that you will start working with will automatically provide you for trading, immediately and without any collateral or securities (!). Let’s take such an old and proven broker as NordFX as an example. So, it provides its clients with a leverage of up to 1 to 1000. As a result, having, say, only $100 in your account, you can make transactions worth 1000 times more! That is $100,000! Accordingly, your profit will be calculated from $100,000, and you risk only a hundred dollars.

And if your account has not a hundred, but several thousand dollars, then you will already be able to manage millions, buying and selling dollars, euros, pounds, yen, and dozens of other currencies. As for trading cryptocurrencies, for example, you will only need $150 to buy Bitcoin at its current price of $6,000 with the NordFX broker.

See how profitable it is?

In addition to currencies and cryptocurrencies, NordFX clients can make transactions with gold, silver, oil, major stock indexes such as Dow Jones, SPX500, NASDAQ, etc. They can also buy and sell shares of many world-leading companies, including IBM, JP Morgan Chase, Coca-Cola, Mastercard, McDonalds, Microsoft, Twitter, UBER, eBay, and many others.

And, please note, this is very, very important! Especially in the context of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. The NordFX client can earn not only on the growth but also … on the fall in the price of any of the listed assets, while not even possessing them! That is, the client can make a great profit, even if, for example, Bitcoin or the Bank of America shares collapse to zero, and Boeing turns out to be completely bankrupt.

Is it a fairy tale? No, it is 100% reality! Experts from the brokerage company NordFX Support Service will be happy to tell you in detail how such a miracle can happen.

And in conclusion, a few words for those who, for some reason, either for the lack of time or desire, do not want or cannot trade on their own. Don’t you want to? You don’t need to! Others can do it for you. First, there are trading robots: special computer programs that will perform transactions completely on their own 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Secondly, you can automatically copy trades of experienced traders from all over the world to your account. And finally, third, you can invest your funds in NordFX specialized Investment Funds. It is quite possible that now is the best time for this, because, as the old exchange rule says, “you need to buy on panic, sell on euphoria”, and the panic caused by COVID-19 will allow you to become a co-owner of many world giants at the best price.

Do you have any questions left? Of course, you do! You can’t but have them, as the world of online trading in financial markets is limitless, just as the profit that can be obtained here is limitless. And all this without leaving your home computer. Although, some manage to cope with a smartphone while walking with their favorite pet or during a morning jog. It is important just to start, not to miss the chance, and then, as the ancient Romans said, “Viam supervadet vadens”: “The road is made by walking”.

The beginning of the road is here!

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.