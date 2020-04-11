COVID-19: ‘I Miss Nigeria’ – Ben Bruce Speaks From US

Politician and chairman of Silverbird Group, Ben Bruce, has taken to Twitter to reveal he misses Nigeria.

Bruce, who recently lost his wife to cancer, expressed how much he misses Nigeria as he is currently in the U.S where thousands of deaths have been recorded due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a photo of how he dresses now in America to protect himself from getting infected, he wrote;

”This is how we are currently living in America. I miss Nigeria. I can’t wait to return.”