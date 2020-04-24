COVID-19: ‘I Won’t Donate, I Do What I Like With My Money – Adebayor Slams Critics

Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, has reacted after he was heavily backlashed for not donating money to his home country to battle the novel coronavirus.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham striker stated that he doesn’t feel compelled to help fight the good cause and he will not be parting with his money purely because others wish him to do so as he didn’t bring the virus to Africa.

Speaking on a Facebook Live video, Adebayor said;

“For those who say that I do not donate, let me be very clear, I really do not donate. This is very simple. I do what I want to do, eat the food I want, and this is the most important.

The footballer also debunked claims that he brought the disease to Togo, after leaving his clubside in Paraguay.

Adebayor said;

“Then, there will be those who criticise me for not having established a charity in Togo. But it seems that I brought the coronavirus to Togo, it is very unfortunate, but this is the case and what happened in the country.

“I’m sorry that people compare me to Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba by asking me why I don’t have a foundation or why I don’t donate, as if I was the one who brought the coronavirus to Togo.

“I am neither the one nor the other, I am me, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor and I will always do what I want. A word of advice for the guys regarding donations, I will not do that. Everything is clear and very simple. Thank you and good day.”

Watch the short clip from his Facebook Live below: