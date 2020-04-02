COVID-19: If We Do Not Flatten The Curve In 2 Weeks, We Will Stay At Home Longer – Daddy Freeze

Media personality Daddy Freeze has explained his reason for speaking for people obeying the sit at home rule until the COVID 19 is curbed.

Daddy Freeze had shared the video of some soldiers punishing a young man by ordering him to swim in a gutter due to his refusal to obey the stay at home rule.

Not long after he said this, a follower called him out saying she finds it unbelievable that he would support such.

Replying, Freeze said;

”@nigerianyouthdev although I find this mode of punishment harsh and don’t condone it, how hard is it to obey instructions? 2 people were shot dead by police in Rwanda for disobeying the lockdown instructions.

–

We need to take this more seriously, if we don’t flatten the curve in 2 weeks we would need to sit at home even longer.

–

Disobeying the sit at home order, is in my opinion, the equivalent of murder! Someone can die if they get the virus, especially if they have an underlying condition and anyone can fall into this category including yourself and your loved ones.

–

We have lost prominent athletes, musicians, doctors and actors to COVID19 so if flogging dingbats who refuse to use their peanut brains to think of the consequence of their stupid actions will save a life, then so be it.

–

The Scriptures gives the right to governing authorities to punish disobedience, so if you don’t like the punishment, don’t disobey!

–

Now, don’t even think you can run to God if you get whipped for your own foolishness, the scriptures are useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness (2 Timothy 3:16), so if you disobey them, you disobey God!

–

◄ Romans 13 ►

NLT

[1] Everyone must submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God. [2] So anyone who rebels against authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and they will be punished. [3] For the authorities do not strike fear in people who are doing right, but in those who are doing wrong. Would you like to live without fear of the authorities? Do what is right, and they will honor you. [4] The authorities are God’s servants, sent for your good. But if you are doing wrong, of course you should be afraid, for they have the power to punish you. They are God’s servants, sent for the very purpose of punishing those who do what is wrong.

–

◄ 1 Peter 2:14 ►

NLT

or the officials he has appointed. For the king has sent them to punish those who do wrong and to honor those who do right.”