COVID-19: ‘I’m Doing Well And Recovering Gradually’ – Immigration CG

Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Muhammed Babandede, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, has broken his silence about the result of his coronavirus test.

A video currently trending on social media captures the moment the immigration boss, who has contracted the disease, gave an update on the state of his health.

In the brief video, the immigration boss thanked everyone for their immense love and support as he stated that he was thankful to Allah for making him ‘sick’ because the whole experience has humbled him.

Read Also: Coronavirus Lockdown Is Letting Us Understand How Animals Feel In The Zoo – Inwang

Watch the video below:

