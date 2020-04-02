COVID-19: ‘I’m Doing Well And Recovering Gradually’ – Immigration CG

Muhammed Babandede, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, has broken his silence about the result of his coronavirus test.

A video currently trending on social media captures the moment the immigration boss, who has contracted the disease, gave an update on the state of his health.

In the brief video, the immigration boss thanked everyone for their immense love and support as he stated that he was thankful to Allah for making him ‘sick’ because the whole experience has humbled him.

Watch the video below: