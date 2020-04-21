COVID-19 In Borno Is Fresh Pepper On Fresh Injury: Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has said that the confirmation of COVID-19 index case in the state already ravaged by insurgency “is fresh pepper on fresh injury”.

The governor said this when he led top state government officials to the extended family of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who died from COVID-19 complications.

Borno state recorded its COVID-19 index case in a retired anesthetic nurse who worked with an international organisation in Pulka town of Gwoza LGA and died of COVID-19 related symptoms.

In a statewide broadcast, governor Zulum said, “it is my considered view that government owes this duty to both those exposed to risk of infection and the deceased, whose values were against the spread of infection.”

“Covid-19 is real and it has reached us in Borno State” “With our 11-year burden of dealing with the Boko haram insurgency and its mortal impacts, the coming of Covid-19 amounts to having fresh pepper on fresh injury.”

According to the governor, the three solutions to fighting the dangers posed by the pandemic are “Prevention! Prevention! And again, Prevention!”