COVID-19: Instagram Comedian, Sydney Talker Reveals His Test Result

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Instagram comedian, Sydney Talker has finally revealed the test result he received from the Lagos Ministry of Health.

Information Nigeria recalls the comedian begged on the federal government to conduct the coronavirus test on him.

Giving an update on his health condition, the skit-maker wrote;

“My Test Results just got in from Lagos State Ministry of Health and thankfully it is NEGATIVE.

“To those who felt this was a PRANK or CLOUT CHASING, I have just one question ” Why would I chase clout at the expense of my life? ”

“To everyone who prayed for me in my weakest moment and for quick recovery, I pray that on the day you are in distress may you also find help and receive prayers IJN Amen

“I love you all & I promise I will be back and better soonest”

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Shares Video Made By COVID-19 Patients In Lagos Isolation Center

See the full post below:

The result
The result

The comedian’s post
The comedian’s post

