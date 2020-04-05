Trending

COVID-19 Intervention Fund: Comedian I Go Dye Writes Buhari

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

PDP Charges NASS To Ensure Transparency In N500bn Intervention Proposal

The Peoples Democratic Party has charged the national assembly to ensure transparency in the disbursement of the N500 billion...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Niger Relaxes Curfew; Asks Civil Servants To Resume

 Niger state government has asked the state civil servant to resume work and also announced a relaxation of the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown: Reps Seek 2-Month Free Power Supply To Nigerians

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that the lower chamber is currently proposing a...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: CONCACAF Nations League Finals Postponed

The region governing body of CONCACAF Nations League has announced that the competition finals scheduled to be staged in...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: ‘Lockdown In Lagos May Be Extended’ – Sanwo-Olu

The 14-day lockdown currently being observed in Lagos may be extended, according to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Popular humour merchant, Igodye has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari stating that the funds to be released for the fight against the novel coronavirus would only turn one man into a billionaire because those who are supposed to get the fund would not get it.

Read Also: It Is Better To Be Indebted To A Course Than Stay Standing Without Challenges: IGoDye

The comedian shared a copy of the letter via a post on his official Instagram page on Sunday, 5th April.

He wrote:

LETTER TO PRESIDENT @muhammadubuhari
THE MONEY YOU ANNOUNCED ON #CORONAVIRUS IS TO MAKE ONE MAN BILLIONAIRE BECAUSE THE MONEY WILL NOT GET TO THOSE WHO TRULY NEED IT MORE.

OUR NEGLIGENCE IS A DEVASTATING TIME BOMB

Your Excellency, I am making this passionate appeal to you as a world Habitat Ambassador, asking that you take a stance so as to protect us against severe damage, loss of lives from the corona virus.
First of all, let me start by reminding you that great men and countries learn from history, hence they avoid the calamities and errors made by fallen heroes, whose failures destroyed them, even in the midst of perfection.
What human or medical equipments do we have in Nigeria that can be compared with America, Spain ,Italy or even the whole of Europe, which has been ravaged by the corona virus? Are we prepared at this time? Whereby looking from outside in we still have not made essential preparations by learning from what these nations are currently facing.
A few weeks ago, it was only one case, but today we have gone from 1 to 184 infected persons, who may have had contact with 5 people before detection, which could total to 920 and above in two weeks time, if we are not careful in managing the spread of the virus.
Yesterday, the world thought it was a Chinese problem; forgetting that the world now is a global village

Please Mr President, you should kindly direct all the governors and minister of health to work out a process to use some of the closed schools as isolation centres, while the stadiums should be prepared for any eventualities. I also appeal to government to find a way to send funds to aid the quest of survival because 98% of Nigerians earn their livelihood from the Street; meaning the ‘sit at home’ method, is likely to be suicidal! Why? There is no light, no running water, no job and…

Previous articlePalm Sunday: Actress Ini Edo Shares New Photo, Asks Fans To Stay Safe
Next article‘I Have Received International Calls Threatening Me To Back Off 5G Issue’- Melaye
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

‘I Have Received International Calls Threatening Me To Back Off 5G Issue’- Melaye

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Less than 24 hours after the former member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the national assembly, Dino Melaye agreed with the conspiracy theory...
Read more

JJC Skillz Backs Wife, Speaks On Lockdown House Party (Video)

Trending Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz, the husband of Funke Akindele, has reacted to the backlash he received from Nigerians for hosting a party amid lockdown...
Read more

Reactions As Funke Akindele Throws House Party For Husband Amid Lockdown

Trending Michael Isaac - 0
Following the viral video of Actress Funke Akindele, her husband and those close to her partying, Nigerians have taken to social media to call...
Read more

COVID-19: Bishop Sam Zuga Shares Healing Formula With Buhari, Adamawa Governor

Trending Michael Isaac - 0
Nigerian clergy, Sam Zuga, has revealed that he has discovered the healing formula for the global pandemic, coronavirus.The bishop went further to share his...
Read more
- Advertisement -